Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) CEO Sells $3,973,050.00 in Stock

Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Free Report) CEO Sundar Pichai sold 22,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.58, for a total transaction of $3,973,050.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,235,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $394,746,532.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Sundar Pichai also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, May 15th, Sundar Pichai sold 22,500 shares of Alphabet stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.22, for a total value of $3,897,450.00.

On Wednesday, May 1st, Sundar Pichai sold 22,500 shares of Alphabet stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.80, for a total value of $3,753,000.00.

On Wednesday, April 17th, Sundar Pichai sold 22,500 shares of Alphabet stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.41, for a total value of $3,541,725.00.

On Wednesday, April 3rd, Sundar Pichai sold 22,500 shares of Alphabet stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.67, for a total value of $3,502,575.00.

On Wednesday, March 20th, Sundar Pichai sold 22,500 shares of Alphabet stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.78, for a total transaction of $3,347,550.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:GOOG opened at $175.95 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.17 trillion, a P/E ratio of 26.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.01. Alphabet Inc. has a 12-month low of $115.83 and a 12-month high of $179.95. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $167.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $150.95. The company has a quick ratio of 2.15, a current ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The information services provider reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.38. Alphabet had a return on equity of 29.52% and a net margin of 25.90%. The company had revenue of $80.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $78.75 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.17 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 7.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a — dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 10th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 10th.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Alphabet in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Partnership Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC bought a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Barometer Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Institutional investors own 27.26% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on GOOG. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $165.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Alphabet from $154.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their target price on Alphabet from $172.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $165.67.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

