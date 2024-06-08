Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $71.71.

ALSN has been the subject of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Allison Transmission from $70.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. StockNews.com raised Allison Transmission from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Allison Transmission from $55.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Allison Transmission from $84.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Allison Transmission from $67.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Allison Transmission

In other news, VP Rafael Basso sold 12,624 shares of Allison Transmission stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.48, for a total value of $940,235.52. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 4,624 shares in the company, valued at approximately $344,395.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Cetera Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Allison Transmission by 10.1% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 4,461 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $362,000 after purchasing an additional 408 shares during the last quarter. Burney Co. increased its stake in shares of Allison Transmission by 34.7% in the 1st quarter. Burney Co. now owns 395,752 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $32,119,000 after purchasing an additional 101,920 shares during the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Allison Transmission by 11.3% during the 1st quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 4,661 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $378,000 after acquiring an additional 472 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Allison Transmission by 25.3% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 56,998 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $4,627,000 after acquiring an additional 11,495 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bayesian Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Allison Transmission during the 1st quarter valued at $949,000. Institutional investors own 96.90% of the company’s stock.

Allison Transmission Stock Performance

ALSN opened at $73.61 on Friday. Allison Transmission has a 12-month low of $50.13 and a 12-month high of $83.42. The stock has a market cap of $6.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.83, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.02. The business has a 50 day moving average of $77.26 and a 200-day moving average of $68.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 2.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79.

Allison Transmission (NYSE:ALSN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The auto parts company reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $789.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $772.37 million. Allison Transmission had a return on equity of 55.83% and a net margin of 21.80%. The business’s revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.85 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Allison Transmission will post 7.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Allison Transmission Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 20th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 17th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.36%. Allison Transmission’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.35%.

Allison Transmission Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells fully automatic transmissions for medium- and heavy-duty commercial vehicles and medium- and heavy-tactical U.S. defense vehicles, and electrified propulsion systems worldwide. It provides commercial-duty on-highway, off-highway and defense fully automatic transmissions, and electric hybrid and fully electric systems.

Featured Articles

