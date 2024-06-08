Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) Shares Bought by Privium Fund Management UK Ltd

Privium Fund Management UK Ltd grew its position in shares of Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT – Free Report) by 77.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,539 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,607 shares during the period. Privium Fund Management UK Ltd’s holdings in Allegiant Travel were worth $855,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ALGT. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Allegiant Travel in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Allegiant Travel in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $83,000. Commerce Bank purchased a new position in Allegiant Travel in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Everence Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Allegiant Travel in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new position in Allegiant Travel in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $213,000. 85.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Allegiant Travel Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ALGT traded down $0.86 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $52.29. 245,700 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 382,484. Allegiant Travel has a 52 week low of $46.90 and a 52 week high of $130.93. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $57.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $69.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The company has a market cap of $953.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.55, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.65.

Allegiant Travel Dividend Announcement

Allegiant Travel ( NASDAQ:ALGT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The transportation company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.06. Allegiant Travel had a net margin of 2.26% and a return on equity of 0.50%. The business had revenue of $656.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $645.23 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.04 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Allegiant Travel will post 3.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 15th were paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.59%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 14th. Allegiant Travel’s dividend payout ratio is currently 75.95%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Allegiant Travel in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $58.00 price target on the stock. TD Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Allegiant Travel from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Susquehanna dropped their price objective on shares of Allegiant Travel from $76.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Allegiant Travel from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Allegiant Travel has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $86.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Allegiant Travel news, COO Keny Frank Wilper sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.00, for a total value of $51,000.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 9,422 shares in the company, valued at $480,522. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Allegiant Travel news, EVP Robert Paul Wilson III sold 750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.00, for a total transaction of $39,750.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 74,948 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,972,244. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, COO Keny Frank Wilper sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.00, for a total value of $51,000.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 9,422 shares in the company, valued at approximately $480,522. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 26,037 shares of company stock worth $1,395,948. 17.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Allegiant Travel

Allegiant Travel Company, a leisure travel company, provides travel services and products to residents of under-served cities in the United States. The company offers scheduled air transportation on limited-frequency, nonstop flights between under-served cities and leisure destinations. As of February 1, 2024, it operated a fleet of 126 Airbus A320 series aircraft.

