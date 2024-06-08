Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) Shares Acquired by Scout Investments Inc.

Scout Investments Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN – Free Report) by 733.5% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 61,210 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 53,866 shares during the quarter. Scout Investments Inc.’s holdings in Align Technology were worth $16,772,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Parnassus Investments LLC increased its stake in Align Technology by 11.3% in the 4th quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 396,603 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $108,669,000 after purchasing an additional 40,406 shares in the last quarter. Deepwater Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Align Technology by 46.8% in the fourth quarter. Deepwater Asset Management LLC now owns 48,981 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $13,421,000 after buying an additional 15,608 shares during the period. London & Capital Asset Management Ltd increased its position in shares of Align Technology by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. London & Capital Asset Management Ltd now owns 58,025 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $15,899,000 after acquiring an additional 3,843 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Align Technology by 9.8% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,018,161 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $310,866,000 after acquiring an additional 90,581 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Align Technology by 24.8% in the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 11,165 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,059,000 after acquiring an additional 2,220 shares in the last quarter. 88.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ALGN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Leerink Partnrs reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Align Technology in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Align Technology from $344.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. SVB Leerink assumed coverage on Align Technology in a research note on Monday, February 26th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $310.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $375.00 price target (up from $355.00) on shares of Align Technology in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, OTR Global restated a “mixed” rating on shares of Align Technology in a report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Align Technology has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $353.00.

Align Technology Trading Down 0.7 %

NASDAQ ALGN traded down $1.92 during trading on Friday, reaching $255.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 785,675 shares, compared to its average volume of 721,678. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.24 billion, a PE ratio of 42.10, a PEG ratio of 4.71 and a beta of 1.62. Align Technology, Inc. has a 1-year low of $176.34 and a 1-year high of $413.20. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $286.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $280.06.

Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $997.43 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $971.97 million. Align Technology had a net margin of 11.80% and a return on equity of 14.15%. As a group, analysts expect that Align Technology, Inc. will post 7.95 earnings per share for the current year.

About Align Technology

Align Technology, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets Invisalign clear aligners, and iTero intraoral scanners and services for orthodontists and general practitioner dentists in the United States, Switzerland, and internationally. The company's Clear Aligner segment offers comprehensive products, including Invisalign comprehensive package that addresses the orthodontic needs of younger patients, such as mandibular advancement, compliance indicators, and compensation for tooth eruption; and Invisalign First Phase I and Invisalign First Comprehensive Phase 2 package for younger patients generally between the ages of six and ten years, which is a mixture of primary/baby and permanent teeth.

