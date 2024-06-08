Algorand Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $96.12 Million (ALGO)

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 4.8% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on June 7th. Algorand has a total market capitalization of $1.44 billion and $96.12 million worth of Algorand was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Algorand coin can currently be bought for about $0.18 or 0.00000253 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Algorand has traded down 6.7% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $33.63 or 0.00048456 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.85 or 0.00009865 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $11.55 or 0.00016649 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0936 or 0.00000135 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.06 or 0.00011613 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000166 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.84 or 0.00002655 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.27 or 0.00006154 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00000934 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0904 or 0.00000130 BTC.

Algorand Profile

Algorand (CRYPTO:ALGO) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 11th, 2019. Algorand’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 8,177,600,396 coins. The Reddit community for Algorand is https://reddit.com/r/algorandofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Algorand is forum.algorand.org. The official website for Algorand is algorand.foundation. Algorand’s official Twitter account is @algofoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Algorand

According to CryptoCompare, “Algorand (ALGO) is a decentralized, permissionless blockchain protocol and open-source cryptocurrency used to facilitate transactions and secure the network against malicious actors. It is designed to provide fast, secure, and reliable transactions with low transaction fees and scalability. Algorand (ALGO) is an asset-agnostic, proof-of-stake protocol used for transferring money, purchasing goods and services, sending messages securely, creating and deploying decentralized applications (dApps), tokenizing assets, and creating smart contracts. Algorand (ALGO) is a valuable asset for investors due to its low transaction fees, scalability, and security. It was created by Silvio Micali, a Turing Award-winning professor at MIT and renowned cryptography expert, and is managed by the Algorand Foundation.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Algorand directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Algorand should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Algorand using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

