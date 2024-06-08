Alerus Financial Co. (NASDAQ:ALRS) Shares Purchased by Cutler Capital Management LLC

Cutler Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Alerus Financial Co. (NASDAQ:ALRS – Free Report) by 0.5% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 157,480 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 829 shares during the period. Alerus Financial comprises about 1.5% of Cutler Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. Cutler Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Alerus Financial were worth $3,526,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alerus Financial by 25.3% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 9,784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $219,000 after purchasing an additional 1,974 shares during the period. Harbor Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alerus Financial in the fourth quarter worth about $221,000. Sippican Capital Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Alerus Financial by 93.6% in the fourth quarter. Sippican Capital Advisors now owns 60,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,348,000 after buying an additional 29,115 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Alerus Financial by 0.9% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 97,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,779,000 after buying an additional 880 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.25% of the company’s stock.

Get Alerus Financial alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. TheStreet downgraded Alerus Financial from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. Hovde Group upgraded Alerus Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $21.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Alerus Financial from $23.50 to $22.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 16th.

Alerus Financial Price Performance

Shares of Alerus Financial stock traded down $0.24 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $18.77. 51,705 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 71,452. Alerus Financial Co. has a fifty-two week low of $16.80 and a fifty-two week high of $25.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $371.21 million, a PE ratio of 38.31 and a beta of 0.66. The business has a 50-day moving average of $20.08 and a 200 day moving average of $20.93.

Alerus Financial (NASDAQ:ALRS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $74.36 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $47.40 million. Alerus Financial had a return on equity of 8.13% and a net margin of 3.54%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.40 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Alerus Financial Co. will post 1.37 EPS for the current year.

Alerus Financial Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This is a positive change from Alerus Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. Alerus Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 163.27%.

Alerus Financial Profile

(Free Report)

Alerus Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Alerus Financial, National Association that engages in the provision of various financial services to businesses and consumers. The company operates in four segments: Banking, Mortgage, Retirement and Benefit Services, and Wealth Management.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALRS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alerus Financial Co. (NASDAQ:ALRS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Alerus Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alerus Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.