Albertsons Companies, Inc. (NYSE:ACI) Shares Sold by Bardin Hill Management Partners LP

Bardin Hill Management Partners LP lowered its holdings in Albertsons Companies, Inc. (NYSE:ACI – Free Report) by 15.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 433,781 shares of the company’s stock after selling 77,224 shares during the quarter. Albertsons Companies accounts for about 4.2% of Bardin Hill Management Partners LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Bardin Hill Management Partners LP owned about 0.08% of Albertsons Companies worth $9,977,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Albertsons Companies during the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in shares of Albertsons Companies by 255.1% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,051 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new position in Albertsons Companies in the 3rd quarter valued at $52,000. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Albertsons Companies in the 4th quarter valued at $62,000. Finally, CI Investments Inc. raised its position in shares of Albertsons Companies by 21.8% during the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 4,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after acquiring an additional 783 shares during the last quarter. 71.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:ACI traded down $0.21 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $20.07. The stock had a trading volume of 2,024,439 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,801,748. The company has a quick ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.83. The company has a market capitalization of $11.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.50. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $20.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.31. Albertsons Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $19.84 and a fifty-two week high of $23.88.

Albertsons Companies ( NYSE:ACI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 22nd. The company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51. The company had revenue of $18.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.40 billion. Albertsons Companies had a return on equity of 68.02% and a net margin of 1.64%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Albertsons Companies, Inc. will post 2.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 26th were paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 25th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.39%. Albertsons Companies’s payout ratio is presently 21.52%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on shares of Albertsons Companies from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $27.25 price objective on shares of Albertsons Companies in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Albertsons Companies from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Roth Capital raised Albertsons Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, Roth Mkm raised shares of Albertsons Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $24.45.

In other news, insider Anuj Dhanda sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.35, for a total transaction of $2,035,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 365,297 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,433,793.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Albertsons Companies news, insider Anuj Dhanda sold 100,000 shares of Albertsons Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.35, for a total value of $2,035,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 365,297 shares in the company, valued at $7,433,793.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Robert Bruce Larson sold 24,362 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.24, for a total value of $493,086.88. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 50,241 shares in the company, valued at $1,016,877.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Albertsons Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of food and drug stores in the United States. The company's food and drug retail stores offer grocery products, general merchandise, health and beauty care products, pharmacy, fuel, and other items and services. It also manufactures and processes food products for sale in stores.

