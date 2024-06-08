Akoya Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKYA) CEO Brian Mckelligon Sells 7,500 Shares of Stock

Akoya Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKYA – Get Free Report) CEO Brian Mckelligon sold 7,500 shares of Akoya Biosciences stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.01, for a total transaction of $15,075.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 224,733 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $451,713.33. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Brian Mckelligon also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Akoya Biosciences alerts:

On Wednesday, March 20th, Brian Mckelligon sold 7,500 shares of Akoya Biosciences stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.97, for a total value of $37,275.00.

On Wednesday, March 13th, Brian Mckelligon sold 7,500 shares of Akoya Biosciences stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.94, for a total value of $37,050.00.

Akoya Biosciences Price Performance

Shares of Akoya Biosciences stock opened at $2.05 on Friday. Akoya Biosciences, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.88 and a twelve month high of $8.80. The company has a quick ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 3.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $3.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.45.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Akoya Biosciences ( NASDAQ:AKYA Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.05). Akoya Biosciences had a negative return on equity of 111.80% and a negative net margin of 72.68%. The company had revenue of $18.35 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.13 million. Equities analysts expect that Akoya Biosciences, Inc. will post -0.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on AKYA shares. BTIG Research dropped their price objective on shares of Akoya Biosciences from $9.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Akoya Biosciences from $8.00 to $4.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Akoya Biosciences from $7.00 to $7.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Akoya Biosciences from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on Akoya Biosciences from $10.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $7.21.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Akoya Biosciences

Institutional Trading of Akoya Biosciences

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of AKYA. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Akoya Biosciences in the first quarter valued at $2,724,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Akoya Biosciences by 3.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,454,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,821,000 after acquiring an additional 46,131 shares in the last quarter. Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Akoya Biosciences by 28.4% during the fourth quarter. Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC now owns 674,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,293,000 after acquiring an additional 149,164 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in shares of Akoya Biosciences by 291.0% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 10,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 7,746 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in Akoya Biosciences by 176.0% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 115,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $564,000 after purchasing an additional 73,737 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.42% of the company’s stock.

Akoya Biosciences Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Akoya Biosciences, Inc, a life sciences technology company, provides spatial biology solutions focused on transforming discovery and clinical research in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers PhenoCycler instrument, a compact bench-top fluidics system that integrates with a companion microscope to automate image acquisition; and PhenoImager platform that enables researchers to visualize, analyze, quantify, and phenotype cells in situ, in fresh frozen or FFPE tissue sections, and tissue microarrays utilizing an automated and high-throughput workflow.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Akoya Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Akoya Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.