Agios Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AGIO) Price Target Raised to $53.00

Agios Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AGIO – Free Report) had its price objective boosted by The Goldman Sachs Group from $33.00 to $53.00 in a report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Agios Pharmaceuticals from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an overweight rating on shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Agios Pharmaceuticals from $44.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Agios Pharmaceuticals from $31.00 to $30.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Agios Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $45.33.

Agios Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 0.4 %

AGIO opened at $47.61 on Tuesday. Agios Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $19.80 and a 12 month high of $49.06. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.09. The stock has a market cap of $2.70 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.45 and a beta of 0.77.

Agios Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AGIO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.65) by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $8.19 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.37 million. Agios Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 41.41% and a negative net margin of 1,199.26%. The company’s revenue was up 46.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($1.47) EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Agios Pharmaceuticals will post -5.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Agios Pharmaceuticals

In other news, Director Jacqualyn A. Fouse sold 7,791 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.55, for a total transaction of $214,642.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 137,396 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,785,259.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 4.93% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Agios Pharmaceuticals

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Farallon Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Agios Pharmaceuticals by 34.1% in the 1st quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC now owns 5,590,602 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $163,469,000 after purchasing an additional 1,423,000 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Agios Pharmaceuticals by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,572,021 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $162,926,000 after purchasing an additional 44,583 shares during the last quarter. Armistice Capital LLC lifted its stake in Agios Pharmaceuticals by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 3,524,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $78,479,000 after purchasing an additional 200,000 shares during the last quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP lifted its position in Agios Pharmaceuticals by 0.9% during the third quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP now owns 2,710,061 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $67,074,000 after acquiring an additional 23,894 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Agios Pharmaceuticals by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,596,764 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $57,832,000 after acquiring an additional 137,873 shares during the last quarter.

About Agios Pharmaceuticals

Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops medicines in the field of cellular metabolism in the United States. Its lead product includes PYRUKYND (mitapivat), an activator of wild-type and mutant pyruvate kinase (PK), enzymes for the treatment of hemolytic anemias.

