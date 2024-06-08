AFC Energy (OTCMKTS:AFGYF) Stock Price Down 2.4%

Shares of AFC Energy plc (OTCMKTS:AFGYF – Get Free Report) fell 2.4% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $0.30 and last traded at $0.30. 2,000 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 65% from the average session volume of 5,741 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.31.

AFC Energy Stock Performance

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $0.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.23.

About AFC Energy

(Get Free Report)

AFC Energy plc engages in the development of fuel cell and fuel processing technology and equipment in the United Kingdom. The company provides air cooled and liquid cooled fuel cells, including H-Power Tower, a S series fuel cell generator, and L series fuel cell generators. It is also developing H-power generator S series fuel cell, a modular compact; H-power generator S+ series fuel cell diesel generator alternative; ammonia cracker, a technology to convert ammonia into hydrogen; and methanol fuel tower, a technology solution for conversion of carrier fuel methanol into hydrogen.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for AFC Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AFC Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.