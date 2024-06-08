Aevo Price Tops $0.84 on Major Exchanges (AEVO)

Aevo (AEVO) traded down 15.9% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on June 7th. Aevo has a total market cap of $714.88 million and approximately $154.42 million worth of Aevo was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Aevo token can currently be bought for approximately $0.84 or 0.00001214 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Aevo has traded 6.2% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000355 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0086 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0101 or 0.00000015 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

Aevo Profile

Aevo’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 850,000,000 tokens. The official message board for Aevo is aevo.mirror.xyz. Aevo’s official website is www.aevo.xyz. Aevo’s official Twitter account is @aevoxyz.

Aevo Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Aevo (AEVO) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Aevo has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 850,000,000 in circulation. The last known price of Aevo is 1.00017156 USD and is down -0.06 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 120 active market(s) with $79,303,579.02 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.aevo.xyz/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aevo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Aevo should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Aevo using one of the exchanges listed above.

