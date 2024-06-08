Aerodrome Finance (AERO) 24 Hour Volume Hits $27.08 Million

Aerodrome Finance (AERO) traded 4.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on June 7th. One Aerodrome Finance token can currently be bought for approximately $1.00 or 0.00001439 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Aerodrome Finance has traded down 14.7% against the U.S. dollar. Aerodrome Finance has a total market capitalization of $159.87 million and approximately $27.08 million worth of Aerodrome Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Aerodrome Finance Profile

Aerodrome Finance’s total supply is 1,087,503,355 tokens and its circulating supply is 159,975,820 tokens. The official website for Aerodrome Finance is aerodrome.finance. Aerodrome Finance’s official message board is medium.com/@aerodromefi. Aerodrome Finance’s official Twitter account is @aerodromefi.

Aerodrome Finance Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Aerodrome Finance (AERO) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Base platform. Aerodrome Finance has a current supply of 1,087,503,355.1299906 with 491,463,612.22654885 in circulation. The last known price of Aerodrome Finance is 1.05205071 USD and is down -3.28 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 121 active market(s) with $19,249,553.60 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://aerodrome.finance/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aerodrome Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Aerodrome Finance should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Aerodrome Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

