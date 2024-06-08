AdvisorShares Investments LLC Takes Position in Pampa Energía S.A. (NYSE:PAM)

AdvisorShares Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Pampa Energía S.A. (NYSE:PAM – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 16,374 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $811,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. PointState Capital LP raised its stake in shares of Pampa Energía by 37.6% during the third quarter. PointState Capital LP now owns 672,570 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $25,127,000 after purchasing an additional 183,650 shares during the last quarter. Helikon Investments Ltd boosted its stake in Pampa Energía by 32.0% in the 4th quarter. Helikon Investments Ltd now owns 622,566 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $30,829,000 after buying an additional 151,000 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in Pampa Energía by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 268,322 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $13,287,000 after buying an additional 5,273 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Pampa Energía by 62.2% in the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 143,890 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $7,125,000 after buying an additional 55,187 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. boosted its stake in Pampa Energía by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 138,849 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,187,000 after buying an additional 4,740 shares during the last quarter. 12.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Pampa Energía Price Performance

Shares of PAM traded down $0.27 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $43.45. The stock had a trading volume of 378,146 shares, compared to its average volume of 285,127. Pampa Energía S.A. has a 52 week low of $32.91 and a 52 week high of $52.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 2.63 and a quick ratio of 2.26. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $45.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $45.65. The company has a market capitalization of $2.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.56 and a beta of 1.12.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Pampa Energía ( NYSE:PAM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The utilities provider reported $4.90 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $3.52. The company had revenue of $401.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $419.61 million. Pampa Energía had a return on equity of 14.99% and a net margin of 25.16%. On average, analysts forecast that Pampa Energía S.A. will post 7.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have issued reports on PAM shares. HSBC raised Pampa Energía from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Pampa Energía from $46.50 to $47.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. StockNews.com downgraded Pampa Energía from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on Pampa Energía from $55.00 to $51.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.17.

Pampa Energía Profile

Pampa Energía SA operates as an integrated power company in Argentina. The company operates through Electricity Generation, Oil and Gas, Petrochemicals, and Holding and Other Business segments. It generates electricity through thermal plants, hydroelectric plants, and wind farms with a 5,332 megawatt (MW) installed capacity.

