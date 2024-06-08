AdvisorShares Investments LLC Sells 3,715 Shares of Alkermes plc (NASDAQ:ALKS)

AdvisorShares Investments LLC reduced its stake in Alkermes plc (NASDAQ:ALKS – Free Report) by 25.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,746 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,715 shares during the period. AdvisorShares Investments LLC’s holdings in Alkermes were worth $298,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ALKS. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Alkermes during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in shares of Alkermes during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Alkermes during the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Alkermes by 166.4% during the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 1,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Alkermes during the third quarter valued at approximately $53,000. 95.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Alkermes Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ALKS traded down $0.25 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $23.91. The company had a trading volume of 1,303,566 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,845,275. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.61. The stock has a market cap of $4.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.45, a P/E/G ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 0.47. Alkermes plc has a 1 year low of $22.01 and a 1 year high of $33.71. The company has a current ratio of 3.20, a quick ratio of 2.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Alkermes ( NASDAQ:ALKS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $350.37 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $360.26 million. Alkermes had a return on equity of 20.31% and a net margin of 25.17%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.10) EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Alkermes plc will post 2.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alkermes declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Thursday, February 15th that allows the company to buyback $400.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to reacquire up to 8.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Christian Todd Nichols sold 10,417 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.10, for a total transaction of $292,717.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 65,911 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,852,099.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 4.89% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on ALKS. Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of Alkermes in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $37.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Alkermes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $39.00 target price on shares of Alkermes in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their target price on shares of Alkermes from $43.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Alkermes from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.78.

Alkermes Profile

Alkermes plc, a biopharmaceutical company, researches, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products to address unmet medical needs of patients in therapeutic areas in the United States, Ireland, and internationally. It has a portfolio of proprietary commercial products for the treatment of alcohol dependence, opioid dependence, schizophrenia and bipolar I disorder and a pipeline of clinical and preclinical product candidates in development for neurological disorders.

