AdvisorShares Investments LLC Purchases Shares of 6,100 Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WGO)

AdvisorShares Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WGO – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 6,100 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $445,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Winnebago Industries by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC now owns 21,509 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,568,000 after acquiring an additional 1,007 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Winnebago Industries by 53.4% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 460,771 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $33,581,000 after acquiring an additional 160,431 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Winnebago Industries by 10.8% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,660,866 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $121,044,000 after buying an additional 161,987 shares during the period. CWA Asset Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Winnebago Industries in the fourth quarter valued at about $4,190,000. Finally, TFO Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Winnebago Industries by 33,433.3% in the fourth quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,012 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $147,000 after buying an additional 2,006 shares during the period.

Get Winnebago Industries alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently weighed in on WGO. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Winnebago Industries from $82.00 to $76.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 24th. DA Davidson increased their target price on shares of Winnebago Industries from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. Roth Mkm reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $70.00 target price on shares of Winnebago Industries in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Winnebago Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.00.

Winnebago Industries Price Performance

WGO traded down $0.24 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $59.62. 200,102 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 549,145. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.86 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 2.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Winnebago Industries, Inc. has a one year low of $55.88 and a one year high of $75.42. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $63.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $66.87.

Winnebago Industries (NYSE:WGO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 21st. The construction company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $703.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $692.63 million. Winnebago Industries had a net margin of 3.70% and a return on equity of 14.15%. As a group, research analysts predict that Winnebago Industries, Inc. will post 5.02 EPS for the current year.

Winnebago Industries Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 12th. Winnebago Industries’s payout ratio is 37.13%.

Winnebago Industries Company Profile

(Free Report)

Winnebago Industries, Inc manufactures and sells recreation vehicles and marine products primarily for use in leisure travel and outdoor recreation activities. The company operates through three segments: Towable RV, Motorhome RV, and Marine. It provides towable products that are non-motorized vehicles to be towed by automobiles, pickup trucks, SUVs, or vans for use as temporary living quarters for recreational travel, such as conventional travel trailers, fifth wheels, folding camper trailers, and truck campers under the Winnebago and Grand Design brand names.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WGO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WGO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Winnebago Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Winnebago Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.