AdvisorShares Investments LLC Purchases Shares of 23,100 iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW)

AdvisorShares Investments LLC purchased a new stake in iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 23,100 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $2,836,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IYW. Headinvest LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $42,000. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares U.S. Technology ETF in the third quarter valued at $43,000. Tidemark LLC purchased a new stake in iShares U.S. Technology ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $50,000. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in iShares U.S. Technology ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $52,000. Finally, Park Place Capital Corp lifted its position in iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 51.4% in the fourth quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 477 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the last quarter.

iShares U.S. Technology ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA IYW traded up $0.19 during trading on Friday, reaching $143.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 791,715 shares, compared to its average volume of 898,022. The firm has a market cap of $17.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.84 and a beta of 1.43. iShares U.S. Technology ETF has a twelve month low of $100.84 and a twelve month high of $144.35. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $134.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $129.65.

iShares U.S. Technology ETF Profile

iShares U.S. Technology ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Technology Index (the Index).

