AdvisorShares Investments LLC Purchases New Shares in Choice Hotels International, Inc. (NYSE:CHH)

AdvisorShares Investments LLC purchased a new position in Choice Hotels International, Inc. (NYSE:CHH – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 1,206 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $137,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC lifted its stake in Choice Hotels International by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 2,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT increased its stake in Choice Hotels International by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT now owns 5,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $655,000 after buying an additional 187 shares during the period. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. lifted its position in Choice Hotels International by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. now owns 5,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $571,000 after buying an additional 337 shares in the last quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Choice Hotels International by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 30,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,797,000 after buying an additional 367 shares during the period. Finally, Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Choice Hotels International during the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.57% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on CHH shares. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of Choice Hotels International from $140.00 to $137.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Choice Hotels International from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $96.00 to $156.00 in a research note on Monday, March 11th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Choice Hotels International from $122.00 to $114.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on Choice Hotels International from $146.00 to $144.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Choice Hotels International from $128.00 to $112.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Choice Hotels International presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $129.50.

Insider Buying and Selling at Choice Hotels International

In related news, insider Robert J. Mcdowell sold 1,243 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.58, for a total transaction of $146,151.94. Following the sale, the insider now owns 38,502 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,527,065.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 24.02% of the company’s stock.

Choice Hotels International Stock Performance

Shares of Choice Hotels International stock traded up $0.94 during trading on Friday, reaching $114.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 378,777 shares, compared to its average volume of 415,066. Choice Hotels International, Inc. has a 52 week low of $108.91 and a 52 week high of $136.02. The firm has a market cap of $5.50 billion, a PE ratio of 24.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.22. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $118.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $117.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 177.75.

Choice Hotels International (NYSE:CHH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.13. Choice Hotels International had a net margin of 15.34% and a return on equity of 748.46%. The firm had revenue of $331.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $343.04 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.12 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Choice Hotels International, Inc. will post 6.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Choice Hotels International Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 16th. Investors of record on Monday, July 1st will be given a dividend of $0.2875 per share. This represents a $1.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 1st. Choice Hotels International’s dividend payout ratio is 24.68%.

Choice Hotels International Company Profile

Choice Hotels International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a hotel franchisor in the United States and internationally. It operates through Hotel Franchising & Management and Corporate & Other segments. The company franchises lodging properties under the brand names of Comfort Inn, Comfort Suites, Quality, Clarion, Clarion Pointe, Sleep Inn, Ascend Hotel Collection, Econo Lodge, Rodeway Inn, MainStay Suites, Suburban Studios, WoodSpring Suites, Everhome Suites, Cambria Hotels, Radisson Blu, Radisson RED, Radisson, Park Plaza, Country Inn & Suites by Radisson, Radisson Inn & Suites, Park Inn by Radisson, Radisson Individuals, and Radisson Collection.

Further Reading

