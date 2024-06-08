AdvisorShares Investments LLC Purchases New Position in Vipshop Holdings Limited (NYSE:VIPS)

AdvisorShares Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Vipshop Holdings Limited (NYSE:VIPS – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 34,925 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $620,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vipshop by 56.4% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,963 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 708 shares during the last quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. bought a new position in Vipshop during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in Vipshop by 243.5% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 3,140 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 2,226 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its position in Vipshop by 65.6% during the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 3,692 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 1,462 shares during the period. Finally, Tucker Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Vipshop during the third quarter worth $152,000. 48.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Vipshop Price Performance

VIPS stock traded down $0.19 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $16.11. The company had a trading volume of 3,616,088 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,125,533. The company has a market capitalization of $8.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.49 and a beta of 0.39. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $16.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.51. Vipshop Holdings Limited has a 1-year low of $13.90 and a 1-year high of $20.19.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Benchmark cut shares of Vipshop from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Vipshop from $25.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. StockNews.com cut shares of Vipshop from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Finally, HSBC reduced their price objective on shares of Vipshop from $22.90 to $19.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.60.

Vipshop Profile

Vipshop Holdings Limited operates online platforms in the People's Republic of China. It operates in Vip.com, Shan Shan Outlets, and Others segments. The company offers womenswear, menswear, sportswear and sporting goods, shoes and bags, accessories, baby and children products, skincare and cosmetics, home goods and other lifestyle products, and supermarket products.

