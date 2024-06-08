AdvisorShares Investments LLC Purchases New Holdings in McGrath RentCorp (NASDAQ:MGRC)

AdvisorShares Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of McGrath RentCorp (NASDAQ:MGRC – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 28,694 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,432,000. McGrath RentCorp comprises about 0.8% of AdvisorShares Investments LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado increased its position in McGrath RentCorp by 3,216.2% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 248,844 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,767,000 after buying an additional 241,340 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors purchased a new stake in McGrath RentCorp in the fourth quarter worth $55,950,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new position in shares of McGrath RentCorp in the fourth quarter valued at $1,135,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. purchased a new position in shares of McGrath RentCorp in the fourth quarter valued at $230,000. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of McGrath RentCorp in the fourth quarter valued at $454,000. 92.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on McGrath RentCorp in a research note on Monday, May 6th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

NASDAQ:MGRC traded down $1.25 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $105.34. 77,902 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 72,148. The firm has a market cap of $2.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.79. McGrath RentCorp has a 52 week low of $88.63 and a 52 week high of $130.86. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $111.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $115.09.

McGrath RentCorp (NASDAQ:MGRC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.20. McGrath RentCorp had a return on equity of 13.43% and a net margin of 14.70%. The firm had revenue of $187.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $145.63 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.89 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that McGrath RentCorp will post 5.05 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 17th will be issued a $0.475 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 17th. This represents a $1.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.80%. McGrath RentCorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.04%.

McGrath RentCorp operates as a business to business rental company in the United States and internationally. It rents and sells relocatable modular buildings, portable storage containers, and electronic test equipment. The company operates through four segments: Mobile Modular, Portable Storage, TRS-RenTelco, and Enviroplex.

