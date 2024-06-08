AdvisorShares Investments LLC Makes New Investment in ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE:ASX)

AdvisorShares Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE:ASX – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 70,456 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $663,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ASX. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in ASE Technology in the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in ASE Technology in the fourth quarter valued at $52,000. Pathstone Family Office LLC bought a new stake in ASE Technology during the third quarter valued at $93,000. BetterWealth LLC bought a new stake in ASE Technology during the fourth quarter valued at $94,000. Finally, Capital Management Associates Inc bought a new stake in ASE Technology during the fourth quarter valued at $94,000. 6.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get ASE Technology alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of ASE Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

ASE Technology Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of ASX stock traded down $0.10 on Friday, reaching $10.74. 4,395,350 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,906,634. The company has a market cap of $23.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.35, a PEG ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a 50-day moving average of $10.68 and a 200-day moving average of $9.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.92. ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. has a one year low of $7.20 and a one year high of $11.68.

ASE Technology (NYSE:ASX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The semiconductor company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.02). ASE Technology had a net margin of 5.41% and a return on equity of 10.09%. The business had revenue of $4.24 billion during the quarter. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.09 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. will post 0.62 earnings per share for the current year.

ASE Technology Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 2nd will be given a $0.3209 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 2nd. This represents a yield of 2.2%. ASE Technology’s payout ratio is 91.31%.

ASE Technology Profile

(Free Report)

ASE Technology Holding Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides semiconductors packaging and testing, and electronic manufacturing services in the United States, Taiwan, Asia, Europe, and internationally. It develops, constructs, sells, leases, and manages real estate properties; produces substrates; offers information software, equipment leasing, investment advisory, and warehousing management services; commercial complex, after-sales, and support services; manages parking lot services; processes and sells computer and communication peripherals, electronic components, telecommunications equipment, and motherboards; and imports and exports goods and technology.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for ASE Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ASE Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.