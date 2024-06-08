AdvisorShares Investments LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI)

AdvisorShares Investments LLC lowered its stake in British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI – Free Report) by 19.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,240 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,000 shares during the period. AdvisorShares Investments LLC’s holdings in British American Tobacco were worth $241,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in British American Tobacco by 14.3% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 66,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,086,000 after acquiring an additional 8,331 shares in the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. lifted its position in British American Tobacco by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 23,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $759,000 after acquiring an additional 382 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its position in British American Tobacco by 99.8% in the 3rd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 37,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,189,000 after acquiring an additional 18,906 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in British American Tobacco by 26.4% in the 3rd quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 15,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $499,000 after acquiring an additional 3,316 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Burney Co. raised its stake in British American Tobacco by 20.1% during the 3rd quarter. Burney Co. now owns 16,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $513,000 after buying an additional 2,737 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.44% of the company’s stock.

British American Tobacco Trading Down 0.8 %

BTI traded down $0.26 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $30.99. 4,041,001 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,432,590. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.59. British American Tobacco p.l.c. has a 52-week low of $28.25 and a 52-week high of $34.28. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $30.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.16.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of British American Tobacco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th.

British American Tobacco Profile

British American Tobacco p.l.c. engages in the provision of tobacco and nicotine products to consumers worldwide. It also offers vapour, heated, and modern oral nicotine products; combustible cigarettes; and traditional oral products, such as snus and moist snuff. The company offers its products under the Vuse, glo, Velo, Grizzly, Kodiak, Dunhill, Kent, Lucky Strike, Pall Mall, Rothmans, Camel, Natural American Spirit, Newport, Vogue, Viceroy, Kool, Peter Stuyvesant, Craven A, State Express 555 and Shuang Xi brands.

