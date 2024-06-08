AdvisorShares Investments LLC Invests $470,000 in Ferguson plc (NASDAQ:FERG)

AdvisorShares Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Ferguson plc (NASDAQ:FERG – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 2,432 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $470,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Ferguson by 2.8% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,247,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,198,094,000 after acquiring an additional 196,489 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Ferguson in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $988,852,000. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in Ferguson by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,714,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $524,014,000 after acquiring an additional 118,894 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in Ferguson by 44.9% in the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 2,371,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $457,905,000 after acquiring an additional 735,270 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cantillon Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Ferguson by 58.4% in the fourth quarter. Cantillon Capital Management LLC now owns 1,872,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $361,594,000 after acquiring an additional 690,643 shares during the last quarter. 81.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Ferguson alerts:

Ferguson Trading Down 0.6 %

NASDAQ:FERG traded down $1.18 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $198.68. 1,087,162 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,113,835. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The business has a 50-day moving average of $213.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $199.94. Ferguson plc has a twelve month low of $144.08 and a twelve month high of $224.86. The company has a market capitalization of $40.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.74, a PEG ratio of 8.42 and a beta of 1.23.

Ferguson Dividend Announcement

Ferguson ( NASDAQ:FERG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 4th. The company reported $2.32 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.27 by $0.05. Ferguson had a return on equity of 37.53% and a net margin of 6.33%. The company had revenue of $7.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.32 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.20 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Ferguson plc will post 9.66 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be given a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. Ferguson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.54%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently commented on FERG. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Ferguson from $217.00 to $211.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Barclays decreased their price objective on Ferguson from $236.00 to $232.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $191.25.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Ferguson

Ferguson Profile

(Free Report)

Ferguson plc distributes plumbing and heating products in the United States and Canada. It offers plumbing and heating solutions to customers in the residential, commercial, civil/infrastructure, and industrial end markets. The company also provides expertise, solutions, and products, including infrastructure, plumbing, appliances, fire, fabrication, and others, as well as heating, ventilation, and air conditioning products under the Ferguson brand name.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FERG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ferguson plc (NASDAQ:FERG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ferguson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ferguson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.