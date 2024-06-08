AdvisorShares Investments LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE)

AdvisorShares Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Free Report) by 7.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,998 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,771 shares during the quarter. Intercontinental Exchange comprises approximately 0.8% of AdvisorShares Investments LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. AdvisorShares Investments LLC’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $3,467,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp purchased a new position in Intercontinental Exchange during the third quarter valued at $26,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Sachetta LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.30% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group lifted their price target on Intercontinental Exchange from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Argus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $153.00 price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. Barclays lowered their price target on Intercontinental Exchange from $155.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. StockNews.com downgraded Intercontinental Exchange from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Intercontinental Exchange from $147.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $148.29.

Intercontinental Exchange Stock Performance

Shares of ICE stock traded down $1.07 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $133.79. 2,843,907 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,769,650. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a 12-month low of $104.49 and a 12-month high of $140.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The company has a market cap of $76.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.69, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.06. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $133.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $130.36.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48. Intercontinental Exchange had a return on equity of 12.76% and a net margin of 24.24%. The firm had revenue of $2.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.31 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.41 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 5.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other Intercontinental Exchange news, major shareholder Intercontinental Exchange, Inc purchased 350,880 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 25th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $0.87 per share, with a total value of $305,265.60. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 649,934 shares in the company, valued at $565,442.58. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, major shareholder Intercontinental Exchange, Inc acquired 350,880 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 25th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $0.87 per share, with a total value of $305,265.60. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 649,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $565,442.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Jeffrey C. Sprecher sold 58,388 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.21, for a total value of $8,011,417.48. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,179,895 shares in the company, valued at $161,893,392.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 63,234 shares of company stock valued at $8,668,823 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Intercontinental Exchange Profile

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of market infrastructure, data services, and technology solutions for financial institutions, corporations, and government entities in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, India, Abu Dhabi, Israel, and Canada.

Featured Articles

