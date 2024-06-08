AdvisorShares Investments LLC Has $502,000 Stake in Chuy’s Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHUY)

AdvisorShares Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Chuy’s Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHUY – Free Report) by 272.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,121 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,600 shares during the quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC owned about 0.08% of Chuy’s worth $502,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CHUY. Eagle Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Chuy’s by 53.5% in the third quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 100,959 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $3,592,000 after purchasing an additional 35,171 shares during the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Chuy’s by 11.5% in the 4th quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 280,103 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $10,708,000 after acquiring an additional 28,969 shares during the period. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP acquired a new stake in Chuy’s during the fourth quarter worth approximately $872,000. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in shares of Chuy’s during the third quarter worth approximately $733,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Chuy’s by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 897,008 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $34,293,000 after purchasing an additional 13,295 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.92% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on CHUY. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $40.00 price target on shares of Chuy’s in a report on Friday, May 10th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Chuy’s from $36.00 to $32.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. StockNews.com cut shares of Chuy’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 11th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $38.00 target price on shares of Chuy’s in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $41.00 price target on shares of Chuy’s in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Chuy’s currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.14.

Shares of Chuy’s stock traded down $0.22 on Friday, reaching $26.18. 165,240 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 139,493. The firm has a market cap of $451.08 million, a PE ratio of 15.62 and a beta of 1.74. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $29.27 and its 200-day moving average is $32.97. Chuy’s Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $25.43 and a one year high of $42.89.

Chuy’s (NASDAQ:CHUY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The restaurant operator reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $110.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $111.67 million. Chuy’s had a return on equity of 13.51% and a net margin of 6.58%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.47 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Chuy’s Holdings, Inc. will post 1.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Chuy's Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants under the Chuy's name in the United States. The company was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

