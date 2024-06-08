AdvisorShares Investments LLC Has $455,000 Stock Position in Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc. (NYSE:AMR)

AdvisorShares Investments LLC trimmed its position in Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc. (NYSE:AMR – Free Report) by 44.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,342 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 1,070 shares during the quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC’s holdings in Alpha Metallurgical Resources were worth $455,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources in the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources in the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources in the fourth quarter worth approximately $64,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new stake in shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources in the third quarter worth approximately $132,000. 84.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Alpha Metallurgical Resources alerts:

Insider Activity at Alpha Metallurgical Resources

In related news, CAO Roger Lee Nicholson sold 3,593 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $290.16, for a total transaction of $1,042,544.88. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 6,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,777,810.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Kenneth S. Courtis sold 22,802 shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $302.81, for a total value of $6,904,673.62. Following the transaction, the director now owns 638,234 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $193,263,637.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Roger Lee Nicholson sold 3,593 shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $290.16, for a total transaction of $1,042,544.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 6,127 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,777,810.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 41,395 shares of company stock valued at $12,731,469. 15.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on AMR. B. Riley increased their price target on shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources from $374.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Benchmark reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on AMR

Alpha Metallurgical Resources Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE AMR traded down $2.68 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $307.03. The company had a trading volume of 119,556 shares, compared to its average volume of 226,699. The company has a market capitalization of $3.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.44 and a beta of 1.33. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $314.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $336.07. Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc. has a 12-month low of $147.12 and a 12-month high of $452.00.

Alpha Metallurgical Resources (NYSE:AMR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 6th. The energy company reported $9.59 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $9.61 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $864.07 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $845.35 million. Alpha Metallurgical Resources had a net margin of 16.89% and a return on equity of 36.77%. Alpha Metallurgical Resources’s revenue was down 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $17.01 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc. will post 28.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Alpha Metallurgical Resources

(Free Report)

Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc, a mining company, produces, processes, and sells met and thermal coal in Virginia and West Virginia. The company offers metallurgical coal products. It operates twenty-two active mines and nine coal preparation and load-out facilities. The company was formerly known as Contura Energy, Inc and changed its name to Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc in February 2021.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc. (NYSE:AMR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Alpha Metallurgical Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alpha Metallurgical Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.