AdvisorShares Investments LLC Has $372,000 Stock Position in CONSOL Energy Inc. (NYSE:CEIX)

AdvisorShares Investments LLC lowered its position in shares of CONSOL Energy Inc. (NYSE:CEIX – Free Report) by 25.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,700 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,243 shares during the quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC’s holdings in CONSOL Energy were worth $372,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of CONSOL Energy by 58.3% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,208,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,462,000 after buying an additional 445,155 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CONSOL Energy by 6,046.4% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 142,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,310,000 after buying an additional 140,034 shares during the last quarter. Investment House LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CONSOL Energy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,486,000. Dalal Street LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CONSOL Energy by 94.9% in the 3rd quarter. Dalal Street LLC now owns 396,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,604,000 after buying an additional 193,096 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of CONSOL Energy by 2,301.5% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 116,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,270,000 after buying an additional 112,085 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.54% of the company’s stock.

Get CONSOL Energy alerts:

CONSOL Energy Stock Down 1.6 %

Shares of NYSE CEIX traded down $1.60 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $98.24. The company had a trading volume of 233,212 shares, compared to its average volume of 514,794. CONSOL Energy Inc. has a 1-year low of $59.95 and a 1-year high of $114.30. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $88.64 and its 200-day moving average is $91.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.94 and a beta of 1.73.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CONSOL Energy ( NYSE:CEIX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $3.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19 by $1.20. CONSOL Energy had a return on equity of 39.24% and a net margin of 21.57%. The business had revenue of $565.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $516.85 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $6.55 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that CONSOL Energy Inc. will post 11.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, B. Riley cut their price objective on CONSOL Energy from $100.00 to $98.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 10th.

View Our Latest Analysis on CEIX

Insider Activity at CONSOL Energy

In related news, CEO James A. Brock sold 5,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.21, for a total value of $530,334.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 532,087 shares in the company, valued at approximately $52,256,264.27. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

CONSOL Energy Profile

(Free Report)

CONSOL Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells bituminous coal in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Pennsylvania Mining Complex (PAMC) and CONSOL Marine Terminal. The company's PAMC segment engages in the mining, preparing, and marketing of bituminous coal to power generators, industrial end-users, and metallurgical end-users.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CEIX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CONSOL Energy Inc. (NYSE:CEIX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CONSOL Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CONSOL Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.