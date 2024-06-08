AdvisorShares Investments LLC Acquires Shares of 12,091 BAE Systems plc (OTCMKTS:BAESY)

AdvisorShares Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BAE Systems plc (OTCMKTS:BAESY – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 12,091 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $699,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Operose Advisors LLC acquired a new position in BAE Systems during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $55,000. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in BAE Systems during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $81,000. SVB Wealth LLC boosted its position in BAE Systems by 13.0% during the 4th quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 4,733 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $274,000 after purchasing an additional 546 shares during the period. Ramirez Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in BAE Systems during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,710,000. Finally, Equitable Trust Co. boosted its position in BAE Systems by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 57,326 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $3,246,000 after purchasing an additional 4,386 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

BAE Systems stock traded down $0.28 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $71.55. 69,277 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 200,799. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $68.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $63.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. BAE Systems plc has a one year low of $46.19 and a one year high of $72.81.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.9029 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 18th. This is an increase from BAE Systems’s previous dividend of $0.55.

Separately, Bank of America lowered BAE Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1,142.00.

BAE Systems plc provides defense, aerospace, and security solutions worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Electronic Systems, Platforms & Services, Air, Maritime, and Cyber & Intelligence. The Electronic Systems segment offers electronic warfare systems, navigation systems, electro-optical sensors, military and commercial digital engine and flight controls, precision guidance and seeker solutions, military communication systems and data links, persistent surveillance capabilities, space electronics, and electric drive propulsion systems.

