AdvisorShares Investments LLC Acquires New Stake in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

AdvisorShares Investments LLC purchased a new position in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 791 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $416,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CenterBook Partners LP grew its position in UnitedHealth Group by 69.6% in the fourth quarter. CenterBook Partners LP now owns 11,749 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $6,185,000 after buying an additional 4,821 shares during the last quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its position in UnitedHealth Group by 55.0% in the fourth quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,760 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $1,453,000 after buying an additional 979 shares during the last quarter. Angeles Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. Angeles Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,356 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $714,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the period. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. boosted its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 67.3% in the 4th quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 911,314 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $479,779,000 after purchasing an additional 366,728 shares during the period. Finally, Vinva Investment Management Ltd acquired a new position in UnitedHealth Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $16,945,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.86% of the company’s stock.

UnitedHealth Group Stock Performance

UNH traded down $11.40 during trading on Friday, hitting $490.52. The stock had a trading volume of 3,415,413 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,158,545. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $490.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $508.04. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 12 month low of $436.38 and a 12 month high of $554.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The firm has a market cap of $451.47 billion, a PE ratio of 29.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.58.

UnitedHealth Group Increases Dividend

UnitedHealth Group ( NYSE:UNH Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 16th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $6.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.63 by $0.28. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 4.05% and a return on equity of 26.50%. The company had revenue of $99.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $99.23 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $6.26 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 27.57 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 17th will be given a dividend of $2.10 per share. This is a positive change from UnitedHealth Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.88. This represents a $8.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 17th. UnitedHealth Group’s payout ratio is 45.97%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently commented on UNH shares. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $566.00 to $571.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $591.00 target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $605.00 target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. HSBC raised shares of UnitedHealth Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $580.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Erste Group Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $578.75.

UnitedHealth Group Company Profile

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage, and health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; and health and dental benefits, and hospital and clinical services, as well as health care benefits products and services to state programs caring for the economically disadvantaged, medically underserved, and those without the benefit of employer-funded health care coverage.

