AdvisorShares Investments LLC Acquires New Stake in Incannex Healthcare Inc. (NASDAQ:IXHL)

AdvisorShares Investments LLC purchased a new position in Incannex Healthcare Inc. (NASDAQ:IXHL – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 38,757 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $180,000. AdvisorShares Investments LLC owned about 0.06% of Incannex Healthcare at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Separately, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Incannex Healthcare in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $379,000. 0.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Incannex Healthcare alerts:

Incannex Healthcare Stock Performance

IXHL traded up $0.05 during trading on Friday, hitting $3.25. 14,423 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 30,738. Incannex Healthcare Inc. has a 12-month low of $0.80 and a 12-month high of $12.68. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.59.

Incannex Healthcare Company Profile

Incannex Healthcare ( NASDAQ:IXHL Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter.

(Free Report)

Incannex Healthcare Inc, a clinical stage pharmaceutical development company, engages in the research, development, and sale of medicinal cannabinoid and psychedelic pharmaceutical products and therapies. It develops products for the treatment of obstructive sleep apnoea (OSA), traumatic brain injury (TBI) and concussion, lung inflammation (ARDS, COPD, asthma, bronchitis), rheumatoid arthritis, inflammatory bowel disease, anxiety disorders, addiction disorders, pain, and other indications.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IXHL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Incannex Healthcare Inc. (NASDAQ:IXHL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Incannex Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Incannex Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.