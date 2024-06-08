AdvisorShares Investments LLC Acquires 9,869 Shares of Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII)

AdvisorShares Investments LLC raised its holdings in Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII – Free Report) by 38.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 35,824 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,869 shares during the period. Polaris comprises approximately 0.8% of AdvisorShares Investments LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. AdvisorShares Investments LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Polaris worth $3,395,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PII. Capital World Investors lifted its holdings in Polaris by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 6,757,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $640,447,000 after purchasing an additional 160,918 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in Polaris by 8.9% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 2,477,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $257,993,000 after purchasing an additional 202,794 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Polaris by 10.8% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 851,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,663,000 after purchasing an additional 82,779 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Polaris by 151.9% during the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 424,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,168,000 after purchasing an additional 255,777 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in Polaris by 1.4% during the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 406,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,379,000 after purchasing an additional 5,493 shares during the period. 88.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Polaris alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have commented on PII shares. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Polaris from $103.00 to $97.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. StockNews.com cut shares of Polaris from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Polaris from $96.00 to $92.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. DA Davidson reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $80.00 target price on shares of Polaris in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on shares of Polaris in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $110.00 target price for the company. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Polaris presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $100.27.

Polaris Price Performance

PII stock traded down $1.05 during trading on Friday, reaching $77.79. 585,744 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 576,411. The company has a market capitalization of $4.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 0.42. The company has a 50-day moving average of $86.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $89.72. Polaris Inc. has a twelve month low of $77.18 and a twelve month high of $138.49.

Polaris (NYSE:PII – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $1.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.75 billion. Polaris had a return on equity of 31.39% and a net margin of 4.63%. Polaris’s revenue was down 20.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.05 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Polaris Inc. will post 8.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Polaris Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.66 per share. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.39%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 3rd. Polaris’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.71%.

Polaris Profile

(Free Report)

Polaris Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets powersports vehicles in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Off-Road, On-Road, and Marine. The company offers off-road vehicles (ORVs), including all-terrain vehicles and side-by-side vehicles; military and commercial ORVs; snowmobiles; motorcycles; and moto-roadsters, quadricycles, and boats.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Polaris Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Polaris and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.