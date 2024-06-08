AdvisorShares Investments LLC Acquires 19,116 Shares of AFC Gamma, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFCG)

AdvisorShares Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of AFC Gamma, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFCG – Free Report) by 43.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 63,606 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,116 shares during the period. AdvisorShares Investments LLC owned about 0.31% of AFC Gamma worth $765,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of AFCG. Jump Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of AFC Gamma during the 3rd quarter valued at $214,000. Cambria Investment Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of AFC Gamma by 49.7% during the 3rd quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. now owns 24,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $290,000 after buying an additional 8,190 shares in the last quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors purchased a new position in shares of AFC Gamma during the 3rd quarter valued at $124,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in AFC Gamma in the 4th quarter worth $178,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in AFC Gamma in the 4th quarter worth $108,000. Institutional investors own 26.53% of the company’s stock.

Get AFC Gamma alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, Chairman Leonard M. Tannenbaum bought 31,335 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was bought at an average price of $12.09 per share, with a total value of $378,840.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 3,775,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,651,513.57. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 26.20% of the company’s stock.

AFC Gamma Trading Up 2.0 %

AFCG stock traded up $0.24 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $12.15. The company had a trading volume of 108,043 shares, compared to its average volume of 95,156. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 4.86 and a quick ratio of 4.86. The company has a market capitalization of $251.14 million, a PE ratio of 23.37 and a beta of 1.01. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $12.00 and a 200 day moving average of $11.96. AFC Gamma, Inc. has a 12 month low of $10.41 and a 12 month high of $14.60.

AFC Gamma (NASDAQ:AFCG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $16.36 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.50 million. AFC Gamma had a return on equity of 11.77% and a net margin of 16.27%. On average, equities analysts predict that AFC Gamma, Inc. will post 1.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Compass Point cut shares of AFC Gamma from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $10.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on AFC Gamma

AFC Gamma Profile

(Free Report)

AFC Gamma, Inc originates, structures, underwrites, and invests in senior secured loans, and other various commercial real estate loans and debt securities for established companies operating in the cannabis industry. It primarily originates loans structured as senior loans secured by real estate, equipment, and licenses and/or other assets of the loan parties to the extent permitted by applicable laws and the regulations governing such loan parties.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for AFC Gamma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AFC Gamma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.