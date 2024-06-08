Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) Shares Purchased by CenterBook Partners LP

CenterBook Partners LP raised its stake in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) by 42.8% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 8,875 shares of the software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,658 shares during the period. Adobe accounts for approximately 0.6% of CenterBook Partners LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. CenterBook Partners LP’s holdings in Adobe were worth $5,295,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. One Charles Private Wealth Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Adobe by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. One Charles Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 785 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $400,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. Invst LLC grew its stake in shares of Adobe by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Invst LLC now owns 915 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $467,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Adobe by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 559 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $285,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. Lantz Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Adobe by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Lantz Financial LLC now owns 689 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $411,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. Finally, B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management grew its stake in shares of Adobe by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management now owns 417 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $249,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. 81.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other Adobe news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 96 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $470.00, for a total transaction of $45,120.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,128 shares in the company, valued at $1,940,160. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, EVP Scott Belsky sold 2,713 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $474.30, for a total value of $1,286,775.90. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 21,114 shares in the company, valued at $10,014,370.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 96 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $470.00, for a total value of $45,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,128 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,940,160. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 3,006 shares of company stock worth $1,424,432 over the last quarter. 0.15% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Shares of NASDAQ:ADBE traded up $7.30 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $465.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,684,170 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,017,338. The firm has a market cap of $208.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Adobe Inc. has a 1 year low of $423.58 and a 1 year high of $638.25. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $476.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $546.22.
Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 14th. The software company reported $4.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.38 by $0.10. Adobe had a return on equity of 39.12% and a net margin of 24.08%. The firm had revenue of $5.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.14 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.97 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Adobe Inc. will post 14.55 EPS for the current year.
Adobe announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Thursday, March 14th that permits the company to buyback $25.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the software company to buy up to 10.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.
Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.
