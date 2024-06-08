Admiral Group (OTCMKTS:AMIGY) Trading Up 1.2%

Shares of Admiral Group plc (OTCMKTS:AMIGY – Get Free Report) rose 1.2% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $35.67 and last traded at $35.42. Approximately 4,030 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 17% from the average daily volume of 4,855 shares. The stock had previously closed at $35.01.

Admiral Group Trading Down 2.0 %

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.86.

Admiral Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.6101 per share. This is an increase from Admiral Group’s previous dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 9th. Admiral Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 64.83%.

About Admiral Group

Admiral Group plc, a financial services company, provides insurance and personal lending products in the United Kingdom, France, Italy, Spain, and the United States. It operates through four segments: UK Insurance, International Insurance, Admiral Money, and Other. The company offers underwriting services, which includes motor, household, pet, travel, and other insurance, as well as car and home insurance; and unsecured personal loans and car finance products.

