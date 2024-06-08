Aclara Resources (OTC:ARAAF) Stock Price Down 2.6%

Shares of Aclara Resources Inc. (OTC:ARAAF – Get Free Report) were down 2.6% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $0.43 and last traded at $0.43. Approximately 6,561 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 47% from the average daily volume of 12,322 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.44.

Aclara Resources Stock Down 8.8 %

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $0.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.36.

About Aclara Resources

Aclara Resources Inc, a mining company, engages in the exploration and development of rare-earth mineral resources in Chile. It has interests in the Penco Module property covering an area of 253,285 ha of mining rights comprising 28 exploitation concessions and 866 exploration concessions located in the Maule, Ñuble, Biobío, and Araucanía regions of Chile.

