Acala Token (ACA) Market Cap Hits $100.22 Million

Acala Token (ACA) traded down 10.1% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on June 7th. Acala Token has a total market cap of $100.22 million and $5.19 million worth of Acala Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Acala Token has traded down 5.2% against the dollar. One Acala Token coin can currently be bought for $0.0981 or 0.00000141 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Acala Token alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $7.35 or 0.00010587 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.86 or 0.00011317 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $69,455.13 or 0.99994080 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $8.78 or 0.00012638 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00001116 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000058 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.86 or 0.00004114 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0406 or 0.00000058 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $69.48 or 0.00100033 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

Acala Token Coin Profile

Acala Token (ACA) is a coin. It was first traded on January 21st, 2020. Acala Token’s total supply is 1,098,199,159 coins and its circulating supply is 1,021,249,996 coins. The Reddit community for Acala Token is https://reddit.com/r/acalanetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Acala Token’s official Twitter account is @acalanetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Acala Token is medium.com/acalanetwork. The official website for Acala Token is acala.network.

Acala Token Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Acala Token (ACA) is a cryptocurrency . Acala Token has a current supply of 1,098,199,159 with 1,021,249,996 in circulation. The last known price of Acala Token is 0.10685624 USD and is up 0.77 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 54 active market(s) with $5,299,375.24 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://acala.network/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Acala Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Acala Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Acala Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Acala Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Acala Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.