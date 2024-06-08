ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD) Shares Sold by RTW Investments LP

RTW Investments LP lessened its holdings in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD – Free Report) by 2.8% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 11,253,551 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 322,986 shares during the period. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals accounts for approximately 5.5% of RTW Investments LP’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest holding. RTW Investments LP owned 0.07% of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals worth $352,349,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Fred Alger Management LLC boosted its position in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 38.7% during the 3rd quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 3,108,883 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $64,789,000 after purchasing an additional 867,818 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 9.1% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,777,307 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $55,647,000 after buying an additional 148,526 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at $45,187,000. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,276,216 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $26,596,000 after buying an additional 4,932 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,220,677 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $25,439,000 after acquiring an additional 57,555 shares in the last quarter. 96.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have weighed in on ACAD. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $40.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $29.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 25th. Oppenheimer restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $19.00 price target on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $30.19 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $28.94.

Shares of NASDAQ ACAD traded down $0.41 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $14.89. 1,106,580 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,766,112. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.11. The company has a market cap of $2.46 billion, a PE ratio of -1,508.49 and a beta of 0.40. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a twelve month low of $14.60 and a twelve month high of $33.99.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACAD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.06. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 0.21% and a negative return on equity of 0.41%. The firm had revenue of $205.83 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $208.31 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.27) EPS. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals’s revenue for the quarter was up 73.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. will post 0.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Stephen Davis sold 11,427 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.94, for a total transaction of $193,573.38. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 155,231 shares in the company, valued at $2,629,613.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other ACADIA Pharmaceuticals news, insider James Kihara sold 1,790 shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.87, for a total value of $31,987.30. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,100 shares in the company, valued at approximately $234,097. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Stephen Davis sold 11,427 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.94, for a total value of $193,573.38. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 155,231 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,629,613.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 81,669 shares of company stock valued at $1,441,922. Insiders own 28.30% of the company’s stock.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization innovative medicines that address unmet medical needs in central nervous system (CNS) disorders and rare diseases in the United States. The company offers NUPLAZID (pimavanserin) for the treatment of hallucinations and delusions associated with Parkinson's disease psychosis; and DAYBUE, a novel synthetic analog of the amino-terminal tripeptide of insulin-like growth factor 1 for treatment of Rett Syndrome.

