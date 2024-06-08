Aberforth Smaller Companies Trust (LON:ASL) Stock Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $1,443.68

Aberforth Smaller Companies Trust Plc (LON:ASL – Get Free Report) shares crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 1,443.68 ($18.50) and traded as high as GBX 1,550 ($19.86). Aberforth Smaller Companies Trust shares last traded at GBX 1,540 ($19.73), with a volume of 131,225 shares changing hands.

Aberforth Smaller Companies Trust Stock Down 1.3 %

The company has a current ratio of 17.69, a quick ratio of 4.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.54. The firm has a market capitalization of £1.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,299.15 and a beta of 1.34. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 1,443.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 1,369.21.

Aberforth Smaller Companies Trust Company Profile

Aberforth Smaller Companies Trust Plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Aberforth Partners LLP. The fund invests in public equity markets of the United Kingdom. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in value stocks of small-cap companies.

