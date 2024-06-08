A10 Networks (NYSE:ATEN) Upgraded to Buy at StockNews.com

A10 Networks (NYSE:ATEN – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Friday.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Craig Hallum boosted their target price on shares of A10 Networks from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. BWS Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on shares of A10 Networks in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st.

A10 Networks Stock Performance

Shares of ATEN stock traded down $0.28 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $14.11. 600,770 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 689,499. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.13 and a beta of 1.15. A10 Networks has a 52 week low of $10.03 and a 52 week high of $16.46. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $14.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.66.

A10 Networks (NYSE:ATEN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $60.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $59.43 million. A10 Networks had a net margin of 17.96% and a return on equity of 22.42%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.09 EPS. Analysts expect that A10 Networks will post 0.66 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at A10 Networks

In other A10 Networks news, Director Peter Y. Chung sold 3,296,047 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.40, for a total value of $50,759,123.80. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 619,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,535,156.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 5.81% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of A10 Networks

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in A10 Networks during the fourth quarter worth about $163,000. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its position in A10 Networks by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 13,373 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $176,000 after purchasing an additional 816 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in A10 Networks during the third quarter worth about $181,000. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its position in A10 Networks by 7.4% during the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 14,226 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $195,000 after purchasing an additional 984 shares during the period. Finally, Gladius Capital Management LP boosted its position in A10 Networks by 20.8% during the fourth quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP now owns 16,138 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $213,000 after purchasing an additional 2,782 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.61% of the company’s stock.

A10 Networks Company Profile

A10 Networks, Inc provides networking solutions in the Americas, Japan, rest of Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers Thunder Application Delivery Controller that provides advanced server load balancing; Thunder Carrier Grade Networking, which provides standards-compliant address and protocol translation services between varying types of internet protocol addresses; Thunder Secure Sockets Layer (SSL) Insight that decrypts SSL-encrypted traffic and forwards it to a third-party security device for deep packet inspection; and Thunder Convergent Firewall, which addresses multiple critical security capabilities in one package.

Featured Stories

