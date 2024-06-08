888 (LON:888) Stock Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $85.42

Shares of 888 Holdings plc (LON:888 – Get Free Report) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 85.42 ($1.09) and traded as high as GBX 88 ($1.13). 888 shares last traded at GBX 85.40 ($1.09), with a volume of 733,225 shares changing hands.

A number of research firms have issued reports on 888. Numis Securities reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 85 ($1.09) price target on shares of 888 in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 130 ($1.67) price target on shares of 888 in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th.

The firm has a market cap of £383.53 million, a PE ratio of -656.92, a P/E/G ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2,188.61. The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 84.76 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 85.45.

888 Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides online betting and gaming products and solutions in the United Kingdom, Ireland Italy, Spain, and internationally. The company operates through Retail, UK Online, and International segments. It engages in the operation of gaming machines; and sports betting, casino, poker, and other gaming products, as well as offers telephone betting services.

