872 Shares in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) Purchased by Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC

Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 872 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $44,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Cisco Systems in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 1,666.7% during the 4th quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 636 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 41.9% during the 4th quarter. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC now owns 704 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the period. Finally, Bourgeon Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 3,500.0% during the 4th quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC now owns 720 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. 73.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on CSCO shares. StockNews.com downgraded Cisco Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Cisco Systems in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $53.00 price target for the company. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Cisco Systems from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Cisco Systems in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $58.00 price target for the company. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on Cisco Systems from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.47.

Cisco Systems Price Performance

NASDAQ CSCO traded down $0.39 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $45.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,734,605 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,696,226. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $47.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $48.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $45.64 and a 1 year high of $58.19. The company has a market capitalization of $184.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.43, a PEG ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.85.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The network equipment provider reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.18. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 30.82% and a net margin of 21.88%. The company had revenue of $12.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.53 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.88 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cisco Systems Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 5th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.49%. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 53.87%.

Insider Transactions at Cisco Systems

In other news, SVP Maria Victoria Wong sold 2,497 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $124,850.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 58,121 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,906,050. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Maria Victoria Wong sold 2,497 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $124,850.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 58,121 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,906,050. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Charles Robbins sold 26,331 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.10, for a total value of $1,213,859.10. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 725,363 shares in the company, valued at $33,439,234.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 57,166 shares of company stock valued at $2,727,647 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Cisco Systems Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. The company also offers switching portfolio encompasses campus switching as well as data center switching; enterprise routing portfolio interconnects public and private wireline and mobile networks, delivering highly secure, and reliable connectivity to campus, data center and branch networks; wireless products include wireless access points and controllers; and compute portfolio including the cisco unified computing system, hyperflex, and software management capabilities, which combine computing, networking, and storage infrastructure management and virtualization.

Further Reading

