808,061 Shares in Formula Systems (1985) Ltd. (NASDAQ:FORTY) Acquired by Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd

Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Formula Systems (1985) Ltd. (NASDAQ:FORTY – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 808,061 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,581,000. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd owned 5.27% of Formula Systems (1985) as of its most recent SEC filing.

Separately, Altshuler Shaham Ltd grew its holdings in Formula Systems (1985) by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 14,251 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $945,000 after buying an additional 850 shares in the last quarter. 34.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of FORTY stock traded down $2.33 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $69.07. 194 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 590. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Formula Systems has a 12 month low of $55.97 and a 12 month high of $86.06. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $77.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $71.53. The stock has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a PE ratio of 16.37 and a beta of 1.10.

Formula Systems (1985) ( NASDAQ:FORTY Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 22nd. The technology company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $698.40 million for the quarter. Formula Systems (1985) had a net margin of 2.47% and a return on equity of 5.17%.

The business also recently announced a Variable dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 4th were paid a $0.63 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 3rd. Formula Systems (1985)’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.43%.

Formula Systems (1985) Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides proprietary and non-proprietary software solutions, IT professional services, software product marketing and support, computer infrastructure and integration solutions, and learning and integration worldwide. The company offers computer and telecommunication infrastructure solutions; and sells and markets computers and peripheral equipment, and cloud based solutions and services relating to databases and big data.

