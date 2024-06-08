77,617 Shares in Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI) Purchased by Waterloo Capital L.P.

Waterloo Capital L.P. bought a new position in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 77,617 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $2,380,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Omega Healthcare Investors by 3.0% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 34,867,871 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,156,219,000 after acquiring an additional 1,003,927 shares in the last quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Omega Healthcare Investors by 36.6% during the fourth quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 3,585,255 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $109,924,000 after acquiring an additional 960,997 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Omega Healthcare Investors by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,501,495 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $107,358,000 after acquiring an additional 40,999 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in Omega Healthcare Investors by 96.5% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,982,743 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $98,908,000 after buying an additional 1,464,693 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Omega Healthcare Investors by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,948,554 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $90,403,000 after buying an additional 124,483 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 65.25% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have issued reports on OHI shares. Citigroup upgraded Omega Healthcare Investors from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $32.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Omega Healthcare Investors from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $31.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on Omega Healthcare Investors from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. JMP Securities restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Finally, BNP Paribas upgraded Omega Healthcare Investors from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.63.

Omega Healthcare Investors Price Performance

NYSE:OHI traded down $0.44 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $32.14. 1,020,064 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,703,618. The company has a market capitalization of $7.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.96. Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. has a 1-year low of $27.53 and a 1-year high of $34.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 6.68 and a quick ratio of 6.68. The business has a 50 day moving average of $31.14 and a 200 day moving average of $30.82.

Omega Healthcare Investors Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 30th were given a dividend of $0.67 per share. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.34%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 29th. Omega Healthcare Investors’s dividend payout ratio is currently 241.44%.

Omega Healthcare Investors Profile

Omega is a REIT that invests in the long-term healthcare industry, primarily in skilled nursing and assisted living facilities. Its portfolio of assets is operated by a diverse group of healthcare companies, predominantly in a triple-net lease structure. The assets span all regions within the U.S., as well as in the U.K.

