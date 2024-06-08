768 Shares in BondBloxx Bloomberg One Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:XONE) Bought by Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC

Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in BondBloxx Bloomberg One Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:XONE – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 768 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of XONE. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of BondBloxx Bloomberg One Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of BondBloxx Bloomberg One Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000. Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. bought a new stake in shares of BondBloxx Bloomberg One Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $200,000. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc bought a new stake in shares of BondBloxx Bloomberg One Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $246,000. Finally, Silver Oak Securities Incorporated grew its position in shares of BondBloxx Bloomberg One Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF by 270.0% during the 4th quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated now owns 5,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,000 after buying an additional 3,705 shares during the last quarter.

Get BondBloxx Bloomberg One Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF alerts:

BondBloxx Bloomberg One Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:XONE traded down $0.02 during trading on Friday, reaching $49.37. 44,203 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 97,535. The company has a 50 day moving average of $49.44 and a 200-day moving average of $49.63. BondBloxx Bloomberg One Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF has a 12 month low of $49.24 and a 12 month high of $52.43.

About BondBloxx Bloomberg One Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF

The Bondbloxx Bloomberg One Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF (XONE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is passively managed to invest in a portfolio of US Treasury securities with a target duration of one year. XONE was launched on Sep 13, 2022 and is managed by BondBloxx.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XONE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BondBloxx Bloomberg One Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:XONE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for BondBloxx Bloomberg One Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BondBloxx Bloomberg One Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.