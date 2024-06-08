72,816 Shares in Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (NYSE:AXTA) Acquired by Seven Eight Capital LP

Seven Eight Capital LP bought a new position in Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (NYSE:AXTA – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 72,816 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,474,000.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in Axalta Coating Systems by 47.7% in the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,046 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 338 shares in the last quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in Axalta Coating Systems by 12,022.2% during the 4th quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,091 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,082 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its stake in Axalta Coating Systems by 23.2% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,049 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 575 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in Axalta Coating Systems by 146.1% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,271 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $111,000 after buying an additional 1,942 shares during the period. Finally, KBC Group NV bought a new stake in Axalta Coating Systems in the 4th quarter valued at $136,000. 98.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of AXTA traded down $0.24 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $36.03. 1,680,135 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,888,549. Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. has a 52 week low of $25.03 and a 52 week high of $36.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 1.51. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.17. The company has a market cap of $7.95 billion, a PE ratio of 32.46, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.51.

Axalta Coating Systems ( NYSE:AXTA Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.08. Axalta Coating Systems had a net margin of 4.77% and a return on equity of 21.82%. The business had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.29 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.35 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. will post 1.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Axalta Coating Systems from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Axalta Coating Systems from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Axalta Coating Systems from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Axalta Coating Systems from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Axalta Coating Systems from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.23.

Axalta Coating Systems Ltd., through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes high-performance coatings systems in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates through two segments, Performance Coatings and Mobility Coatings.

