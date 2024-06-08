70,080 Shares in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ) Acquired by Kolinsky Wealth Management LLC

Kolinsky Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 70,080 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,643,000. Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF comprises approximately 3.2% of Kolinsky Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of COWZ. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 234.2% in the 3rd quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC now owns 416,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,608,000 after buying an additional 292,174 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 34.7% in the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 1,358,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,103,000 after buying an additional 349,932 shares during the last quarter. Wade G W & Inc. boosted its position in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 14.9% in the 3rd quarter. Wade G W & Inc. now owns 464,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,980,000 after buying an additional 60,141 shares during the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new position in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its position in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,629,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $278,288,000 after buying an additional 34,999 shares during the last quarter.

Get Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF alerts:

Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF Stock Down 0.4 %

COWZ traded down $0.22 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $54.68. The stock had a trading volume of 1,534,642 shares. The company has a market cap of $22.50 billion, a PE ratio of 8.66 and a beta of 0.79. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $55.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $53.75.

Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF Profile

The Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (COWZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Pacer US Cash Cows 100 index. The fund tracks a free cash flow-weighted index of companies selected from the Russell 1000 Index. COWZ was launched on Dec 16, 2016 and is managed by Pacer.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COWZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.