6,900 Shares in Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN) Acquired by First National Bank of Omaha

First National Bank of Omaha purchased a new position in shares of Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 6,900 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock, valued at approximately $206,000.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cooper Financial Group boosted its position in Franklin Resources by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 14,682 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $437,000 after buying an additional 371 shares in the last quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Franklin Resources by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,129 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $391,000 after buying an additional 411 shares in the last quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Franklin Resources by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 9,622 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $287,000 after buying an additional 446 shares in the last quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Franklin Resources by 4.0% in the third quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 14,629 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $359,000 after buying an additional 556 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in Franklin Resources by 240.5% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 882 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 623 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.56% of the company’s stock.

Get Franklin Resources alerts:

Franklin Resources Trading Down 1.4 %

BEN opened at $22.90 on Friday. Franklin Resources, Inc. has a 1-year low of $21.88 and a 1-year high of $30.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The company has a market cap of $12.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $24.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.39.

Franklin Resources Dividend Announcement

Franklin Resources ( NYSE:BEN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The closed-end fund reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.01). Franklin Resources had a net margin of 11.09% and a return on equity of 10.82%. The company had revenue of $2.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.66 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.61 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Franklin Resources, Inc. will post 2.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be given a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.42%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. Franklin Resources’s payout ratio is presently 70.86%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently commented on BEN. TD Cowen cut their price target on shares of Franklin Resources from $29.00 to $25.50 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Franklin Resources from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Franklin Resources from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Evercore ISI cut their price target on shares of Franklin Resources from $29.00 to $26.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Franklin Resources from $29.00 to $24.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.00.

View Our Latest Research Report on Franklin Resources

Franklin Resources Company Profile

(Free Report)

Franklin Resources, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, institutions, pension plans, trusts, and partnerships. It launches equity, fixed income, balanced, and multi-asset mutual funds through its subsidiaries.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Franklin Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franklin Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.