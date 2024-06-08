663,602 Shares in RadNet, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDNT) Bought by RTW Investments LP

RTW Investments LP acquired a new position in shares of RadNet, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDNT – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 663,602 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,073,000. RTW Investments LP owned about 0.96% of RadNet at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RDNT. Assetmark Inc. grew its stake in RadNet by 35.2% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 3,183 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $111,000 after buying an additional 829 shares during the last quarter. MQS Management LLC bought a new position in RadNet during the 3rd quarter worth $209,000. Moran Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in RadNet during the 4th quarter worth $236,000. Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in RadNet during the 4th quarter worth $243,000. Finally, Capstone Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in RadNet during the 4th quarter worth $264,000. 77.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com cut RadNet from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Raymond James increased their price target on RadNet from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $63.00 price target (up previously from $55.00) on shares of RadNet in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Barclays assumed coverage on RadNet in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $48.00 price target for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on RadNet from $47.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.25.

RadNet Price Performance

Shares of RadNet stock traded up $0.13 during trading on Friday, hitting $61.25. The stock had a trading volume of 457,551 shares, compared to its average volume of 509,644. RadNet, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $25.11 and a fifty-two week high of $62.38. The firm has a market cap of $4.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 204.17 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.86. The business has a fifty day moving average of $53.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $43.61.

RadNet (NASDAQ:RDNT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The medical research company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.16. RadNet had a return on equity of 5.05% and a net margin of 1.28%. The business had revenue of $431.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $421.72 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.08) earnings per share. RadNet’s revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that RadNet, Inc. will post 0.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

RadNet Company Profile

RadNet, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides outpatient diagnostic imaging services in the United States. The company operates in two segments: Imaging Centers and Artificial Intelligence. Its services include magnetic resonance imaging, computed tomography, positron emission tomography, nuclear medicine, mammography, ultrasound, diagnostic radiology, fluoroscopy, and other related procedures, as well as multi-modality imaging services.

