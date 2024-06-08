644 Shares in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) Purchased by Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC

Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 644 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock, valued at approximately $58,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in Walt Disney in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Gold Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Walt Disney in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Fortis Group Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Walt Disney in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Stone House Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Walt Disney by 355.3% in the fourth quarter. Stone House Investment Management LLC now owns 346 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 270 shares during the period. Finally, Partnership Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Walt Disney in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Institutional investors own 65.71% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Walt Disney

In other news, EVP Sonia L. Coleman sold 1,857 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.92, for a total value of $226,405.44. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $536,448. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director James P. Gorman acquired 20,000 shares of Walt Disney stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $106.03 per share, with a total value of $2,120,600.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 20,467 shares in the company, valued at $2,170,116.01. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Sonia L. Coleman sold 1,857 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.92, for a total value of $226,405.44. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $536,448. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Walt Disney Stock Up 0.3 %

DIS stock traded up $0.33 during trading on Friday, reaching $101.54. 6,047,828 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,302,626. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $109.29 and its 200 day moving average is $103.71. The Walt Disney Company has a twelve month low of $78.73 and a twelve month high of $123.74. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The firm has a market cap of $185.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 110.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.40.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The entertainment giant reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $22.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.12 billion. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 8.37% and a net margin of 1.90%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.93 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.76 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on DIS shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Walt Disney from $128.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $145.00 price objective on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Daiwa Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $133.00 price objective on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Monday, April 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Walt Disney in a report on Thursday, April 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $140.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Redburn Atlantic raised Walt Disney from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $100.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $126.29.

Walt Disney Profile

The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners.

