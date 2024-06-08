43,843 Shares in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) Purchased by Valley Financial Group Inc.

Valley Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 43,843 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock, valued at approximately $1,653,000. Verizon Communications makes up about 1.3% of Valley Financial Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Kolinsky Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 18.5% during the fourth quarter. Kolinsky Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,917 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $449,000 after buying an additional 1,859 shares during the last quarter. White Knight Strategic Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Verizon Communications during the fourth quarter valued at $260,000. Cutler Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 32.3% during the fourth quarter. Cutler Capital Management LLC now owns 62,136 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $2,343,000 after buying an additional 15,153 shares during the last quarter. Angeles Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Verizon Communications by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Angeles Investment Advisors LLC now owns 16,560 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $624,000 after buying an additional 387 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vinva Investment Management Ltd raised its position in Verizon Communications by 15.3% in the 4th quarter. Vinva Investment Management Ltd now owns 175,399 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $6,576,000 after buying an additional 23,271 shares during the last quarter. 62.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently commented on VZ. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Verizon Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 4th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Verizon Communications from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Redburn Atlantic raised Verizon Communications from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $33.00 to $39.00 in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Verizon Communications from $44.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, Tigress Financial boosted their price target on Verizon Communications from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.77.

Verizon Communications Price Performance

VZ stock traded down $0.39 during trading on Friday, reaching $40.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,410,163 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,627,389. The company’s fifty day moving average is $40.27 and its 200-day moving average is $39.76. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 1 year low of $30.14 and a 1 year high of $43.42. The company has a market capitalization of $172.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 22nd. The cell phone carrier reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.03. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 20.41% and a net margin of 8.44%. The company had revenue of $33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.23 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.20 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Verizon Communications Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.665 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 10th. This represents a $2.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.50%. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 99.25%.

About Verizon Communications

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. It operates in two segments, Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business).

