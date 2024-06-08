332 Shares in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) Bought by Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC

Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 332 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,000.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 1.1% during the third quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 53,699,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,406,784,000 after acquiring an additional 583,028 shares in the last quarter. Betterment LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 1.9% during the third quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 12,721,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,754,714,000 after acquiring an additional 231,256 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 12,453,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,861,757,000 after acquiring an additional 116,492 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 1.4% in the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 8,423,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,161,270,000 after purchasing an additional 119,948 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 7.1% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 8,306,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,145,695,000 after purchasing an additional 549,925 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Value ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:VTV traded down $0.25 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $160.39. The stock had a trading volume of 1,130,963 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,238,900. The company has a market capitalization of $114.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.44 and a beta of 0.70. Vanguard Value ETF has a 1-year low of $131.42 and a 1-year high of $163.81. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $159.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $154.30.

Vanguard Value ETF Profile

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

